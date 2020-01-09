16 foreign diplomats including US envoy visit Kashmir to assess ground situation; EU skips

The Delhi-based envoys are on a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir.Twitter

A delegation of 16-member overseas envoys, together with a US ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, reached Srinagar on Thursday (January 9) to take inventory of the bottom state of affairs within the Kashmir Valley. The envoys, who can be briefed on the safety state of affairs in Kashmir, are principally from Latin American and African international locations.

The Delhi-based envoys are on a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir. In the meantime, international locations from the European Union will not be a part of the overseas delegates’ workforce visiting Jammu and Kashmir. The primary go to by diplomats for the reason that abrogation of the erstwhile state’s particular standing have been in August 2018.

The members have been taken to the Military’s 15 core headquarters in Srinagar from the airport, the place they arrived by a particular chartered flight. The delegation can be assembly the members of civil society at a resort within the metropolis. Some politicians, together with former legislators, are additionally scheduled to fulfill the delegation.

In October, a European Parliamentary delegation had come to Kashmir, however questions have been raised as to why an Indian parliamentary delegation was not allowed to go to the valley.

Among the many distinguished political leaders, who’re to fulfill the envoys are members of a bunch of senior politicians, who lately met the Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday in Jammu.

The group led by Altaf Bukhari, a former Peoples Democratic Occasion minister had stated: “They are looking for achievable options for reviving political activity in Kashmir and moving beyond Article 370.”

State of affairs regular in Kashmir Valley

State of affairs was regular within the Kashmir valley and retailers and different institutions are opened. Nonetheless, pre-paid cellular and web companies stay suspended since August 5, when Centre scrapped Article 370 and Article 35(A), apart from divided the state into two Union Territories (UTs).