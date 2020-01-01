January 1, 2020 | 12:05pm

Sixteen inmates had been killed and 5 wounded in a jail riot inside a Mexican jail Tuesday, one of many worst outbreaks of violence within the nation’s troubled penal system, in line with information studies.

The brawl broke out at about 2:30 p.m. throughout visiting hours on the Regional Heart for Social Reintegration, a males’s jail in Ciengeguillas within the state of Zacatecas, authorities stated in a press release.

Police restored order by 5 p.m. and located a cache of weapons within the jail, together with 4 weapons, ammunition, and greater than two dozen blades and knives. Authorities additionally confiscated medicine, together with 77 “doses” of marijuana, Mexico’s El Common newspaper reported.

Police consider guests snuck lots of the weapons into the jail throughout visiting hours.

Authorities haven’t disclosed the reason for the riot, however the Mexican information company Proceso reported that it was believed to have been sparked by a dispute over a soccer recreation between two teams of inmates.

A number of different information retailers stated the combat was between rival cartel members.

The riot is the most recent stain on the Mexican authorities’s troubled jail system and the worst jailhouse violence since 28 inmates had been killed in an Acapulco jail in 2017.

