16 Jump Off From Houseboat In Kerala After It Catches Fire: Report

The boarders jumped from the houseboat into the shallow waters of the Vembanad lake (Representational)

Alappuzha:

It was a miraculous escape for 16 individuals, together with a six-month-old youngster, once they jumped out of a burning houseboat close to right here on Thursday, official sources stated.

A bunch of 16 from Kannur boarded the luxurious houseboat from Kumarakom and had been travelling to Pathiramannal, close to Alappuzha.

The fireplace broke out close to Alappuzha and unfold quickly on account of heavy breeze. The determined inmates, together with the toddler in his father’s arms, jumped off the houseboat into the shallow waters of the Vembanad lake.

Thankfully, a state-owned water transport was within the neighborhood, which got here to their rescue.

Authorities are inspecting the rationale behind the fireplace, which might both brief circuit or a fuel leak. All of the passengers escaped unharmed.

