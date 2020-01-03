News

16-year-old gang raped on New Year’s eve in Gurugram’s Aravalli, police arrests 2 accused

January 3, 2020
Based on police officers, a 16-year-old woman was kidnapped, held captive and later gang-raped in Aravalli close to Kasan village in Manesar on New Yr’s eve.

A gang-rape case got here to gentle with the onset of New Yr when a 16-year-old woman was kidnapped and gang-raped by two individuals throughout her go to to Aravalli mountain vary together with her good friend on New Yr’s eve. The incident came about close to Kasan village in Manesar the place the woman and her good friend and climbed to succeed in a preferred picnic spot for New Yr celebrations.  

Based on the police officers, the couple had been taking selfies when the 2 accused, Shravan Kumar and Nitesh Mishra reached the spot. The 2 began misbehaving with the woman and overpowered the boy when he was preventing again.  Whereas the boy was dragged by Mishra, Kumar dragged the teenage woman and raped her. Later, Kumar additionally raped the woman. After the incident, each the teenage boy and the woman known as folks for assist who nabbed the accused and knowledgeable the police.

Police put accused behind bars

The 2 accused, Kumar and Mishra had been produced earlier than the court docket which despatched them to judicial custody.  Based on the victims, the accused even made movies of the incident and threatened to add clips on social media. The police didn’t discover any movies of the incident on the telephones of the accused. Nonetheless, the police have despatched their telephones for additional forensic examination to retrieve deleted gadgets. 

