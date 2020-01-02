January 2, 2020 | three:01pm

A 16-year-old Ohio lady died on New 12 months’s Eve after she got here down with the flu and suffered issues, her household stated.

Midpark Excessive Faculty junior Kaylee Roberts was first admitted to the hospital final week, information station WKBN reported.

The teenager was launched however returned to the hospital with issues from the sickness, together with pneumonia, and had a stroke, the report stated.

Her household confirmed her loss of life Tuesday on a GoFundMe web page and referred to as her an “intelligent young lady.”

“She was such a beautiful, caring, hardworking, and intelligent young lady,” the web page stated. “She had such an amazing kindness about her and cared so much for so many family and friends. Kaylee was an exceptional singer, animal lover, fashion trend setter, and a wonderful person and had a very bright future ahead.”

Berea Metropolis Faculty District stated that counseling might be accessible to college students within the wake of Roberts’ loss of life.

“Please keep Kaylee’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the district stated.