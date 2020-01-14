16-year-old suspect arrested in shooting of five people at Aurora apartment complex over the weekend

A teenage suspect has been arrested within the taking pictures of 5 folks at an Aurora residence advanced over the weekend.

The 16-year-old suspect faces tried first-degree homicide amongst quite a few different felony prices, police stated on Monday evening. The juvenile suspect’s title was not launched.

The taking pictures occurred at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday within the 17100 block of East Adriatic Place, police stated.

“We are continuing our investigative efforts to search for additional suspects related to this case,” police stated in a information launch.

All 5 victims — two males, two ladies and a boy — had been taken to hospitals for remedy and had been anticipated to outlive. All had been initially listed in severe situation.

Anybody with info on the incident is requested to name police at 303-739-1836, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).