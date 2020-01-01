160 Terrorists Killed In 2019, 30% Drop In Terror Incidents: J&K Top Cop

Safety forces have been profitable in 80 per cent of anti-terror operations, he mentioned.

Jammu:

As many as 160 terrorists had been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this 12 months, whereas 250 terrorists, together with 102 of Pakistani origin, had been lively within the Valley, Director Normal of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh mentioned on Tuesday, noting that terror incidents and the variety of native youths turning in the direction of terrorism have decreased.

“250 terrorists have been active in Jammu and Kashmir. There is a decrease in number of active terrorists as compared to last year,” Mr Singh mentioned on the annual press convention at police headquarters in Jammu.

The DGP mentioned that there’s 30 per cent fall in terrorist incidents, much less civilian killings and 36 per cent lower in regulation and order incidents as in comparison with 2018.

“218 such (local) youths joined militant outfits in 2018 but only 139 joined in 2019,” he mentioned. Out of those new recruits solely 89 have survived.

“The rest have been eliminated as their shelf life is between 24 hours to 2-3 months after joining militancy. There are hardly few old terrorists surviving, which include Jehangir Saroori and Riyaz Nayikoo”, he mentioned.

There have been solely 481 regulation and order incidents this 12 months as in comparison with 625 final 12 months, he mentioned.

There have been 80 per cent profitable anti-terror operations through which 160 terrorists, together with foreigners, have been killed in the course of the 12 months.

Mr Singh mentioned 102 terrorists have been arrested and 10 terrorists surrendered in the course of the 12 months.

He mentioned that 102 Pakistan origin terrorists are nonetheless working in Kashmir.

“Eleven valiant police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir besides 72 from other other security forces have been martyred,” he mentioned.

There was no collateral harm throughout anti-terror operation as individuals totally cooperated. “There was zero law and order problem this year (during anti terror operations),” he added.

The DGP mentioned that “there has been a high degree of incidents of infiltration attempts from across the border this year and also ceasefire violations. But security forces have successfully foiled these attempted as 130 infiltrators have entered in 2019 as compared to 143 last year”.

He mentioned Jammu and Kashmir Police has set an instance by dealing with the regulation and order state of affairs in probably the most “exemplary” method following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

It was the largest problem confronted by the power in 2019, however “we handled the most critical phase in the best way” and there was no civilian casualty in the course of the interval, he mentioned.

Dismissing claims of minors being arrested by police in Kashmir, he mentioned that it’s getting used as propaganda by some individuals and asserted that the J-Okay police has acted throughout the limits of regulation.

“We are open to scrutiny. The issue reached the Supreme Court which referred it to Jammu and Kashmir high court. The matter was inquired by the HC committee. The SC said that there is no misuse of law by law enforcement agency. J-K police has acted within the limits of law,” he mentioned.

Replying to queries on restoration of web, the DGP mentioned it’s into account. “I think J-K is moving towards such a situation (on law and order front). Very soon you will hear positive announcement,” Mr Singh mentioned.

He mentioned that although some individuals will attempt to misuse web, “in the past, we took care of them and we will take care of such people in the future too”.

Web providers in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all cell phones will probably be restored from December 31 midnight within the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal mentioned on Tuesday.

On December 10, some quick message service (SMS) had been enabled on cell phones with a purpose to facilitate college students, scholarship candidates, merchants and others. It has now been determined to totally restore the service all through Kashmir from midnight of December 31, Kansal mentioned.

Cell Web providers had been restored in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday after remaining suspended for 145 days within the wake of the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Structure, officers mentioned.

Web providers had been suspended on August four, a day earlier than the Centre introduced abrogation of Article 370 and division of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.