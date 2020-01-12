17-Year-Old Allegedly Kidnapped, Killed By Friend in Pune

The accused has been arrested (representational)

Pune:

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his pal for a ransom of Rs 40 lakh in Maharashtra’s Pune metropolis, a police official mentioned on Sunday.

The physique of the sufferer, recognized as Abdulahad Siddiqui, was discovered within the premises of Savitribai Phule Pune College right here within the wee hours of Sunday, he mentioned.

His household runs a scrap enterprise in Pimpri Chinchwad space of Pune.

The accused, Umar Nasir Shaikh (20), has been arrested and booked below IPC sections for kidnapping and homicide, a senior official at Bhosari police station mentioned.

“Shaikh took his friend Siddiqui from Dapodi area in Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday evening on the pretext of going for a party. After roaming around, he took the victim to the university campus where he allegedly strangulated him to death,” the official mentioned.

The accused then referred to as one other pal of Siddiqui utilizing the latter’s cell phone.

He requested the pal to tell Siddiqui’s elder brother that his sibling has been kidnapped.

“When Siddiqui’s brother called, Shaikh demanded Rs 40 lakh from him. The family then approached us. The voice in the call recordings was identified as that of Shaikh following which we zeroed-in on him,” he mentioned.

Shaikh was detained for questioning and after sustained interrogation, he spilled the beans and confirmed police the place the place he had deserted the physique, the official mentioned.

The accused instructed the police that he hatched a plan to kidnap his pal for cash after seeing a film referred to as “Khatarnak Khiladi-2”, he added.