News

17-year-old Denver student arrested on suspicion of gun violation

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

A 17-year-old pupil on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early School in Denver was arrested Friday afternoon for investigation of a gun violation, police stated.

About 2:15 p.m. officers went to the campus, 19535 E. 46th Ave., on a report of a pupil with a weapon, stated Jay Casillas, a police spokesman.

#Alert: Officers responded to MLK JR. Early School on a report of a pupil with a weapon. The investigation led to the restoration of a handgun in an unoccupied car off-campus and the arrest of a juvenile for a weapon offense. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/1JcUuIIVSG

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 17, 2020

A handgun was recovered from an unoccupied automobile off campus, Casillas stated. The coed, a male, was arrested with out incident.

The car the weapon was present in belongs to somebody apart from the juvenile, Casillas stated. The car proprietor has not been charged with a criminal offense and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident stays below investigation. MLK Jr. Early School has college students in grades six via 12.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment