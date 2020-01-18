17-year-old Denver student arrested on suspicion of gun violation

A 17-year-old pupil on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early School in Denver was arrested Friday afternoon for investigation of a gun violation, police stated.

About 2:15 p.m. officers went to the campus, 19535 E. 46th Ave., on a report of a pupil with a weapon, stated Jay Casillas, a police spokesman.

#Alert: Officers responded to MLK JR. Early School on a report of a pupil with a weapon. The investigation led to the restoration of a handgun in an unoccupied car off-campus and the arrest of a juvenile for a weapon offense. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/1JcUuIIVSG — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 17, 2020

A handgun was recovered from an unoccupied automobile off campus, Casillas stated. The coed, a male, was arrested with out incident.

The car the weapon was present in belongs to somebody apart from the juvenile, Casillas stated. The car proprietor has not been charged with a criminal offense and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident stays below investigation. MLK Jr. Early School has college students in grades six via 12.