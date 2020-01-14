17-Year-Old Pakistani Boy To Reunite With Family After Almost 2 Years

Mubarshar Bilal who was at Attari on Tuesday mentioned he was very completely satisfied to affix again his household in Pakistan

Chandigarh:

A 17-year-old Pakistani boy will reunite together with his household after virtually two years after he inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in 2018.

Mubarshar Bilal, who’s also referred to as Mubarak, was launched from the juvenile house in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday morning and was later taken to Attari-Wagah border for handing him over to Pakistani authorities, officers mentioned.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia mentioned Bilal was launched from Juvenile Residence at 7 am on Tuesday.

An order pertaining to his launch from the Centre was acquired 5 to 6 days again, Kalia informed information company PTI.

Speaking to reporters at Attari in Amritsar on Tuesday, Bilal mentioned he was very completely satisfied to affix again his household in Pakistan.

“I am very happy today (to return home),” mentioned an elated Bilal. He additionally praised Indian authorities for treating him nicely and mentioned that he was indebted for that.

Bilal mentioned he had left house in a huff following a combat together with his relations.

“There was a bit of a fight at home and I left it in anger. I could not come to know (entering India) and then I was caught by the BSF personnel,” mentioned Bilal, including that he spent virtually 20-22 months right here.

“I have a mother, brother and sister there (in Pakistan),” Bilal replied to a query.

Requested whether or not he’ll come to India once more if he will get a visa, he replied, “surely.”

Bilal had been saved in juvenile house in Hoshiarpur after he was held by the Border Safety Pressure in February 2018.

Bilal, a resident of Kasur district in Pakistan, had inadvertently entered Indian territory. He was held from Khemkaran village of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district and was later booked below the related sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

Bilal was acquitted of all fees by the Juvenile Justice Board in September 2018.

Numerous social activists right here had even launched a marketing campaign to launch Bilal and repatriate him to Pakistan.