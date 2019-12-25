1,726 Arrested In Kolkata, Nearby Areas On Christmas Eve: Police

A complete of 86 individuals have been taken into preventive custody, the police mentioned (Representational)

Kolkata:

As many as 1,726 individuals have been apprehended in Kolkata and its adjoining areas for allegedly flouting regulation on Christmas Eve, a prime police officer mentioned at the moment.

Of the 1726, 143 have been arrested underneath non-bailable warrants, he mentioned.

Whereas 558 have been arrested for disorderly conduct, 9 have been taken into custody for playing, 262 for triple-riding on two-wheelers and 496 for driving bikes with out helmets, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murli Dhar Sharma instructed information company PTI.

Not less than 106 have been apprehended for drunk driving and 66 individuals for rash driving, he mentioned.

Additionally, a complete of 86 individuals have been taken into preventive custody, Mr Sharma added.

Elaborate safety preparations have put in place in and across the metropolis in addition to areas bordering West Bengal to avert any try to disrupt regular life throughout Christmas and New Yr festivities, the police sources mentioned.