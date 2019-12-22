18 Indians Kidnapped From Hong Kong Ship Released: High Commission

The mission had taken up with the Nigerian authorities the kidnapping of the Indian crew. (File)

Abuja, Nigeria:

Eighteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a business vessel close to the Nigerian coast on December three, have been launched, the Indian mission in Nigeria stated on Sunday.

The Indian nationals had been kidnapped from a Hong Kong-flagged vessel off the Bonny island after a gaggle of pirates took management of it.

“Nigerian Navy @NigerianNavy and Shipping Company have confirmed release of 18 Indian nationals, taken hostage from MT Nave Constallation on 3 December. Thank all stake holders involved in their safe release,” the Indian Excessive Fee tweeted.

The mission had taken up with the Nigerian authorities the kidnapping of the Indian crew of the vessel.

In line with ARX Maritime, a worldwide company monitoring maritime developments within the area, 19 individuals, together with 18 Indians, had been kidnapped from the ship on December three after it was taken over by the pirates.