Whole 20 individuals have been injured in a army base in northern Mali. (Representational)

Bamako, Mali:

Eighteen UN troops and two civilians had been wounded Thursday in a mortar assault on a army base in northern Mali, a UN official stated, in recent violence within the war-torn West African nation.

Olivier Salgado, the spokesperson for the UN mission in Mali, stated the toll was “preliminary.”

Mali has been struggling to comprise an Islamist insurgency that erupted within the north in 2012, and which has claimed hundreds of army and civilian lives since.

An inner UN report seen by AFP stated 15 mortar rounds landed “inside and around” the army base in Tessalit, in northern Mali, near the border with Algeria.

Camp personnel took shelter in a bunker, the report stated, including that two Malian civilians had been wounded within the part of camp harbouring French troopers.

Some four,500 French troops are deployed within the Sahel area, whereas the UN has a 13,000-strong peacekeeping pressure in Mali.

The Tessalit camp hosts a battalion of troops from Chad, as properly French troops.