Aurora police introduced Saturday they arrested a person in reference to a lethal capturing at City Middle at Aurora that left a 17-year-old useless.

18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette has been charged with first-degree homicide within the dying of Nathan Poindexter on Friday.

Police acquired calls in regards to the capturing at four p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered Poindexter with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, the place he later died.