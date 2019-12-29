GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
December 28, 2019 at three:23 pm
Aurora police introduced Saturday they arrested a person in reference to a lethal capturing at City Middle at Aurora that left a 17-year-old useless.
18-year-old Kamyl Xavier Garrette has been charged with first-degree homicide within the dying of Nathan Poindexter on Friday.
Police acquired calls in regards to the capturing at four p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered Poindexter with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, the place he later died.
