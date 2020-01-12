18-Year-Old Student Stuck In Snow Dies In Uttarkashi, 6 Others Rescued

College students have been rescued previous midnight, have been delivered to a hospital when one in every of them died (Representational)

Uttarkashi:

A scholar stranded in heavy snowfall in Radighati in Uttarkashi district died whereas six others have been rescued by police and SDRF personnel, officers mentioned on Sunday.

18-year-old Anuj Semwal died on strategy to a hospital in Badkot on Saturday after being rescued, SHO, Badkot, DS Kohli mentioned, including the remainder of the scholars are protected.

A bunch of seven college students of ITI Badkot had received stranded in snow in Radighati after they have been on their approach dwelling, he mentioned.

The roads have been blocked resulting from heavy snowfall they usually determined to stroll to their houses in Uttarkashi not realising that they have been risking their lives, the official mentioned.

The scholars received caught in heavy snow round one km forward of Radi High. They sought the assistance of police on telephone and a joint crew of police and SDRF personnel was instantly rushed to the spot.

The crew reached the spot at 12 within the evening by which period Anuj had already fallen sick resulting from excessive chilly.

The scholars have been rescued previous midnight and have been being delivered to a hospital in Badkot when Anuj died within the early hours of Saturday, the official mentioned.