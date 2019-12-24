19 Devotees Died Of Cardiac Arrest On Way To Sabarimala This Season

A 61-year-old devotee was amongst those that died. (File)

Sabarimala:

As many as 19 devotees, together with these from neighbouring states, have died of cardiac arrest whereas trekking to Sabarimala throughout the ongoing pilgrimage season which started in mid-November, in keeping with authorities.

Fifteen devotees died at Pamba, the foothills of the Lord Ayyappa temple whereas 4 died on the authorities medical school in Kottayam, a press release from the Tranvacore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, stated.

Of the over 30,000 medical circumstances reported on the 15 medical centres from Pamba to Sannidhanam (the temple premises), 414 had been emergency circumstances, the assertion added.

In the meantime, the shrine is witnessing a heavy rush as the primary leg of the over two-month-long pilgrimage seasons is about to conclude with the auspicious mandala puja on December 27.