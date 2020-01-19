19 Indians, Kidnapped By Pirates Off Nigerian Coast, Released

The 19 crew members, kidnapped by pirates, had been launched on Saturday. (Representational)

Abuja:

Nineteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a business vessel from the excessive seas off the western coast of Africa final month, have been launched whereas one died of their captivity, in response to the Indian mission in Abuja.

Twenty Indian crew members had been kidnapped from the vessel MT Duke on December 15.

The Excessive Fee of India in Abuja on Sunday tweeted that 19 Indian nationals had been launched on Saturday whereas one died within the captivity of the pirates in “adverse conditions”.

India thanked the Nigerian authorities for his or her help within the launch of the kidnapped Indians.

“Indian Govt and Mission gave highest priority and worked with @NigeriaGov on release of 20 Indian seafarers kidnapped on 15 Dec from MV Duke. 19 were released yesterday. One sadly died in captivity in adverse conditions. Our deepest condolences. Mission assiting in speedy return,” the Indian Excessive Fee tweeted.

The Indian mission in Abuja had taken up the matter with the Nigerian authorities and in addition with the authorities of the neighbouring international locations.