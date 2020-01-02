19-Month-Old Son Of Australian, Who Died In Fire, Gets Highest Honours

RFS Commissioner presents a posthumous Commendation for Bravery and Service to Geoffrey Keaton’s son

Sydney:

The toddler son of a volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia acquired one of many service’s highest honours on behalf of his father throughout an emotional funeral on Thursday.

Nineteen-month-old Harvey Keaton stood quietly, sucking on a pacifier, as the fireplace service commissioner pinned a posthumous commendation for bravery and repair to his neatly pressed, outsized Rural Fireplace Providers (RFS) shirt.

Harvey’s father, 32-year-old Geoffrey Keaton, was certainly one of three volunteer firefighters killed in current weeks. Keaton and a colleague died final month when a burnt tree fell within the path of their hearth truck, inflicting it to roll.

The third firefighter died this week in what was described by authorities as a “fire tornado”.

Dozens of firefighters saluted and fashioned a guard of honour as Keaton’s hearse drove right into a Sydney cemetery, in keeping with footage of the funeral posted on-line by the fireplace service.

A mug positioned on the coffin had an image of father and son stick figures and the inscription: “Daddy I love you to the moon and back!”

One other from the funeral confirmed Harvey being held by his mom, Keaton’s fiance Jess Hayes, as they checked out a portrait of the firefighter atop his coffin.

NSW state Royal Fireplace Providers Commissioner Craig Fitzsimmons, who has been giving each day briefings on the disaster, knelt right down to pin the medal on Harvey’s shirt.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has confronted some criticism for his response to the fires, additionally attended.

The NSW RFS stated on Twitter it had “farewelled one of our own”.

Eight individuals have been killed by wildfires within the jap states of New South Wales and Victoria since Monday, and 18 are nonetheless lacking.

Fierce fires have flared round Australia for a number of weeks, prompting mass evacuations, devastating cities and destroying houses. They’ve additionally raised questions on Australia’s readiness to cope with local weather change.

