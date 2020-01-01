19 posts in Delhi Higher Judicial Service

Direct appointments will probably be made to the full 19 posts below the Delhi Greater Judicial Service Examination within the Delhi Excessive Courtroom. For this, the Delhi Excessive Courtroom has invited functions from certified candidates. The final date to use on-line for this recruitment examination is 21 January 2020. Learn under for the data associated to the submit, qualification and software …

Description of posts

Delhi Greater Judicial Service, Put up: 19 (Unreserved: 45 )

Eligibility: Should be an Indian citizen and will have a minimum of seven years expertise working as a lawyer.

– Males with a couple of dwelling spouse and married males (whose first spouse continues to be alive) won’t be eligible to use for this submit.

Age Restrict: Most 45 years. Age calculation 01 will probably be based mostly on January 2019.

Utility charge: 1000 Rs. Financial institution prices will probably be additional. Charges to be paid on-line.

Utility is free for SC / ST and otherwise abled candidates.

Choice Course of

– Candidates will probably be chosen on the idea of their efficiency in preliminary examination, major examination and oral examination i.e. interview.

– Preliminary examination will probably be of qualifying nature. Its marks won’t be added within the benefit listing, however it’s necessary to reach it to take a seat in the primary examination.

– Preliminary examination 150 will probably be of marks. It additionally has a provision for unfavorable marking. One-fourth of the marks will probably be deducted for every fallacious reply. This examination will probably be of two hours.

– To achieve success on this examination, it’s essential to convey minimal 50 percentile marks. SC / ST and otherwise abled candidates will get 5 p.c low cost.

– Candidates who cross the preliminary examination will seem in the primary examination.

– There will probably be a complete of 4 papers of 750 marks in the primary examination. The primary paper will probably be of Basic Data and Language 150 marks. On the identical time, the remaining three papers will probably be of regulation and will probably be of 200 – 200 marks. – The length of paper one will probably be of two hours and the remaining three papers will probably be of Three-Three hours.

– The minimal 45 per cent in a paper and the minimal in all the examination general to achieve success on this examination. It’s essential to convey proportion marks. SC / ST and otherwise abled candidates will get 5 p.c low cost.

– Candidates who’ve cleared the primary examination will probably be referred to as for interview. Candidates will probably be chosen on the idea of efficiency in major examination and interview.

software process

– Go to the Delhi Excessive Courtroom web site www.delhihighcourt.nic.in.

– Click on on the hyperlink for the job openings within the public notioces tab on the house web page.

– As quickly as that is achieved, a hyperlink to Commercial for Delhi Greater Judicial Service Examination – 2019 will probably be seen. To view the commercial, click on on the PDF file subsequent to it.

– To use, click on on the PDF file subsequent to the hyperlink Apply On-line for Delhi Greater Judicial Service Examination 2019.

– https://applycareer.co.in/ dhc/dhjse2019 Hyperlink will seem. Click on on it.

– To use, candidates should first register themselves. For this, click on on the hyperlink Contemporary Candidate (CLICK HERE) to Create Log In. Then fill the requested info and click on on submit button.

After this, login by coming into your created consumer ID and password and fill all the data requested within the software type.

– Add a scanned copy of your passport dimension picture and signature.

– Pay the applying charge on-line and click on on submit button. Take a printout of the applying type.

Vital Dates

Final Date to Apply: 21 January 2020 (Night time

Until:

Admit playing cards will probably be downloaded: 27 January (from four pm)

Date of Preliminary Examination: 02 February 2020

Extra info right here

www.delhihighcourt.nic.in