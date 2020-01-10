19-Year-Old Allegedly Gang-Raped, Murdered In Gujarat, Hung From Tree

Modasa, Gujarat: The household alleges police refused to take immediate motion for three days (Representational)

Modasa, Gujarat:

There’s rising anger amongst locals in Gujarat’s Modasa, about 105 km from Ahmedabad, over the alleged gang-rape and homicide of a teen from a scheduled caste. The 19-year-old lady’s physique was discovered hanging from a tree in Saira village of Modasa on January 5.

In a number of locations, individuals held candlelight vigils in opposition to the police’s failure to apprehend the accused, who’re believed to be from a village which is close to the sufferer’s village.

had been allegedly gang-raped and killed on January 1.

Solely after the lady’s physique was discovered hanging from a tree 4 days later, the police filed a case, locals stated. The household of the lady had initially refused to simply accept the physique until the culprits had been caught, however later performed her final rites.

The household alleges the police refused to take immediate motion for 3 days and didn’t do something to find the lady. High police officers say they’re learning the complaints of the household in opposition to the native police severely and can take motion in opposition to these discovered responsible.

A senior police officer informed HEARALPUBLICIST, “An investigation is on in the case. The girl was kidnapped on December 31 and she was found dead on January 5. We are trying to figure out where she was kept at this time and apprehend the accused.”

The police now say they’re within the technique of finding the accused however questions are being raised in regards to the position of the native police itself within the case. In keeping with the household, the police informed them the lady could be returned to them with a wedding certificates.

“Before her body was found the parents of the girl approached the police but the police did not register a complaint. They kept making the parents run from pillar to post and told them that the girl had done such a thing that she would not be able to show her face to anyone. After two days of protests finally an FIR was lodged,” human rights activist Kantilal Parmar informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

The police at the moment are specializing in making an attempt to catch the accused.

“Provisional post mortem report suggests she died of asphyxiation. There is fracture or serious injury on the body. Post mortem will confirm is there has been rape or not,” SS Gadhvi, Deputy Superintendent of Police informed HEARALPUBLICIST.