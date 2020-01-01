1st Charge-Sheet In Kerala Case, Where Woman Allegedly Killed 6 Of Family

Jolly Joseph allegedly poisoned 6 folks of the household. (File)

Kozhikode:

The primary charge-sheet within the dying case of six members of a household over a 14 12 months interval was filed by police on Wednesday, naming Jolly Joseph, who allegedly poisoned them to dying, being named because the prime accused.

There are 4 accused within the case associated to the dying of Roy Thomas, husband of the important thing accused, Rural Superintendent of Police and Investigating Officer KG Simon informed reporters right here.

The three others named within the over 1000-page charge-sheet filed within the Roy Thomas homicide case earlier than a courtroom listed below are: M S Mathew, a detailed pal of Jolly, Praji Kumar, a goldsmith who allegedly equipped cyanide to Mathew, who in flip gave it to Jolly and Ok Manoj, a former political activist, who helped Jolly forge varied paperwork.

There are 242 witnesses within the case and 322 paperwork had been produced within the Thamarassery Munisiff Justice of the Peace courtroom.

The accused have been charged below varied sections of the Indian Penal Code, together with homicide, destroying proof and the Poison Act.

The police official stated the autopsy and chemical examiner’s report on Mr Roy’s stays had clearly indicated that cyanide was the reason for dying.

Mr Roy’s dying was at first said to be suicide.

The autopsy was accomplished solely after his uncle insisted on it.

The SP stated police had lot of proof in opposition to Jolly and there was no query of her husband having dedicated suicide.

No autopsy was carried out on different our bodies because the household had not suspected any foul play, he stated.

Police had collected proof from the stays of others who had died after exhuming their our bodies.

Eight years after Mr Roy’s dying on September 30, 2011 following consumption of cyanide-laced meals, Jolly and two others had been arrested on October 5 final 12 months as a Particular Investigation Crew started its probe into the six deaths that had occurred between 2002-2016, following a grievance from Mr Roy’s US-based brother.

Whereas Roy’s dad and mom –mother Annamma Thomas died in 2002 and father Tom Thomas died in 2008.

Annamma’s brother Mathew died in 2014 and two kinfolk Sili and her one 12 months previous daughter in 2016.

For years, Jolly had posed as a B.Tech lecturer in NIT Kozhikode.

As investigations started, it was discovered she was not even a graduate and had pretend levels and pretend NIT id playing cards.

After Mr Roy’s dying, Jolly had obtained married to Shaju, whose spouse Sili and daugter had been among the many lifeless.

The police stated the investigating group was making ready charge-sheet in 5 different instances as properly.