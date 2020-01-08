1st ODI: Lewis, Joseph Shine As West Indies Cruise To Win Over Ireland

Opening batsman Evin Lewis fell agonisingly wanting a century as his undefeated 99 helped the West Indies to cruise to a five-wicket win over Eire within the first one-day worldwide at Kensington Oval on Tuesday. The 28-year-old left-hander made his runs off 99 balls with 13 boundaries and two sixes. After dismissing Eire for simply 180, the West Indies reached their goal with 100 balls to spare. For Lewis, it was his eighth ODI half-century however he made a gallant try and go to what would have been a 3rd century.

With the scores stage, he launched Barry McCarthy over further cowl however his hopes of a six to finish the sport in type fell simply inches brief.

Off-spinner Simi Singh was the one Eire bowler to finish his 10 overs, ending with 2-44.

Earlier, West Indies quick bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up 4 wickets as Eire stumbled to 180 all out within the 47th over.

“For me, it’s a really good start to the year,” stated man-of-the-match Joseph.

“It is about placing within the exhausting work in coaching and doing the yards.

“I type of had an thought of how I needed to bowl as we speak, and I simply saved it easy and bowled to my plans.”

Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker was Eire’s high scorer with 31 because the vacationers collapsed following a strong begin at Kensington Oval.

Joseph dismissed opening pair Paul Stirling (15) and debutant Gareth Delaney (19) in addition to the harmful Kevin O’Brien for simply 4 as Eire slumped from 51-1 to 88-6.

A seventh-wicket stand between Tucker and Mark Adair value 54 runs restored a glimmer of hope for a aspect taking part in their first ODI since July.

Adair hit two fours and a six in a brisk 29 off 34 balls earlier than he was stumped off the bowling of Hayden Walsh, with Tucker quickly departing as Joseph struck once more.

The three-match ODI collection continues on the similar venue on Thursday and concludes in Grenada on January 12.

That might be adopted by three Twenty20 internationals in Grenada (January 15) and St Kitts (January 18 and 19).