1st ODI Live: India Face Stiff Australian Challenge In Series Opener

India vs Australia Reside Cricket Rating: Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium will host the primary ODI. © AFP
Steve Smith and David Warner will likely be duly examined towards a formidable Indian bowling line-up within the One-day Worldwide (ODI) collection opener on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Whereas Steve Smith is about to bat at No.three, it should attention-grabbing to see what Marnus Labuschagne has to supply within the ODI format, after early success within the Checks. For India, it is going to be a tough alternative between KL Rahul’s consistency and Shikhar Dhawan’s expertise once they tackle a full-strength Australia within the first match of the three-match collection. At a time when bilateral ODI collection are quick shedding relevance, the three-match rubber between two high groups may give a recent lease of life to the format. The high-voltage rivalries that followers get pleasure from will likely be again as Rohit Sharma’s magnificence will likely be pitted towards enforcer David Warner whereas the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Reside Rating Updates Between India vs Australia 1st ODI, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
Marnus Labuschagne set to make his ODI debut!
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne was handed the ODI cap simply moments in the past and he’s all set to make in his debut. He has been in prolific type ever since approaching on as a concussion substitute to interchange Steve Smith throughout final yr’s Ashes and has risen third in Check rankings. The guests would hope that he carries on producing the identical kind of performances on this collection.
-
The venue is prepared and so are the followers!
Wankhede Stadium is among the many high two pitches on the planet the place the Indian skipper Virat Kohli likes to bat on. The venue is prepared for an thrilling encounter between two of one of the best groups on the planet.
Good Morning Wankhede #INDVAUS pic.twitter.com/Wt8Lm6VZ0I
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2020
-
Howdy and welcome!
Howdy and welcome to our dwell match updates of the primary ODI between India and Australia frm Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
Add Comment