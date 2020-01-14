1st ODI Live: India Face Stiff Australian Challenge In Series Opener

Steve Smith and David Warner will likely be duly examined towards a formidable Indian bowling line-up within the One-day Worldwide (ODI) collection opener on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Whereas Steve Smith is about to bat at No.three, it should attention-grabbing to see what Marnus Labuschagne has to supply within the ODI format, after early success within the Checks. For India, it is going to be a tough alternative between KL Rahul’s consistency and Shikhar Dhawan’s expertise once they tackle a full-strength Australia within the first match of the three-match collection. At a time when bilateral ODI collection are quick shedding relevance, the three-match rubber between two high groups may give a recent lease of life to the format. The high-voltage rivalries that followers get pleasure from will likely be again as Rohit Sharma’s magnificence will likely be pitted towards enforcer David Warner whereas the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest. (LIVE SCORECARD)

