1st ODI: Smith, Warner To Face Formidable Indian Bowling In Series Opener

Steve Smith and David Warner will likely be duly examined in opposition to a formidable Indian bowling line-up within the One-day Worldwide (ODI) sequence opener on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Whereas Steve Smith is about to bat at No.Three, it’s going to attention-grabbing to see what Marnus Labuschagne has to supply within the ODI format, after early success within the Checks. For India, it will likely be a troublesome selection between KL Rahul’s consistency and Shikhar Dhawan’s expertise once they tackle a full-strength Australia within the first match of the three-match sequence.

At a time when bilateral ODI sequence are quick shedding relevance, the three-match rubber between two prime groups might give a recent lease of life to the format.

The high-voltage rivalries that followers take pleasure in will likely be again as Rohit Sharma’s magnificence will likely be pitted in opposition to enforcer David Warner whereas the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest.

India’s hungry-for-wickets tempo assault led by Bumrah, Shami and Navdeep Saini is able to check the Australians with delicate variations.

Then again, IPL’s costliest international recruit Pat Cummins, the artful Kane Richardson and the ever-dependable Mitchell Starc will go away no stone unturned to make life uncomfortable for Kohli and his males.

Alex Carey’s gutsy batting and faultless glove-work will face the problem of Rishabh Pant’s aptitude.

For India although, the primary reason for concern would be the selection between Dhawan and Rahul. If present kind is an indicator, Rahul is miles forward to associate Rohit Sharma on the prime of the order however Dhawan has had an outstanding file in white ball cricket in opposition to Australia.

The Wankhede monitor is normally a belter and India will definitely not go together with two wrist spinners contemplating the destiny they met over the past house sequence in March, which India misplaced 2-Three.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Patrick Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Match begins at 1.30 IST.

(With PTI inputs)