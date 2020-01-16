1st T20I: Ireland Stun West Indies By Four Runs In Series Opener

Eire rode a career-best 95 from opener Paul Stirling earlier than preserving their nerve in a nail-biting remaining over to drag off a four-run win over world champions West Indies within the first of a three-match Twenty20 collection on Wednesday. The burly Stirling steered Eire to 208-7 of their 20 overs. Nevertheless, the house facet appeared comfortably on the right track for victory — citing their hundred inside 10 overs with simply two wickets down — till the sport was determined within the final over.

Needing 15 to win, all-rounder Josh Little (Three-29) removed the harmful Dwayne Bravo, one in every of two wickets to fall within the final over.

With 5 wanted off the final ball and 7 wickets down, Hayden Walsh may solely wave his bat into skinny air in a determined try and win the sport.

It was solely Eire’s second victory in T20 cricket over the West Indies who went into the sport having swept the ODI collection Three-Zero.

“Everyone is ecstatic, we came so close in that second ODI (lost by one wicket) and it maybe affected us in that third ODI, so to show the bottle and come out against one of the top teams in T20 cricket and get a win was great for the vibe of the team,” mentioned Eire skipper Andrew Balbirnie.

For the house facet, opener Evin Lewis prime scored with 53 off 28 balls with six fours and three sixes.

It was Lewis’s sixth T20 half-century and adopted knocks of 95 and 102 within the one-dayers.

West Indian captain Kieron Pollard hit a breezy 31 from 15 balls, threatening to take the sport away from Eire.

However the Irish fielders continued to carry their catches to take the sport into the final over.

Earlier, Stirling carted six fours and eight sixes in his 47-ball innings for his seventh T20 half-century.

He placed on 154 for the primary wicket with fellow opener Kevin O’Brien (48).

“It was a really good pitch and I think we put a par score on which showed in the end, we felt we were in the game the whole way through,” mentioned Stirling.

“It was touch and go, but we’re enjoying the tight games — we came out the right side this time, so it’s a nice feeling.”

Eire made 100 off simply 6.Three overs and 150 within the 12th over earlier than the West Indies bowlers utilized the brakes after the openers fell inside two runs of one another.

Bravo, taking part in a world match for the primary time since September 2016, was taken for 18 runs by Stirling in his first over.

However the veteran star recovered to complete with 2-28 off his 4 overs, clear bowling O’Brien.

Leg-spinner Walsh took 1-25, his sole sufferer being Stirling caught at deep-midwicket going for the large shot which might have introduced him a century.

The second and third video games within the collection happen on Saturday and Sunday in St Kitts.