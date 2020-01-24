1st T20I Live: India Shift Focus To T20Is As They Face New Zealand Test

NZ vs IND T20I Dwell Cricket Rating: New Zealand defeated India 2-1 when the 2 groups final met in T20Is. © Twitter
India, after beating Australia within the One-day Worldwide (ODI) collection at dwelling, will tackle New Zealand in a five-match Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) collection, beginning Friday. India suffered an enormous setback forward of the T20I collection as opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left shoulder and was dominated out of the T20I and ODI collection in opposition to New Zealand. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was recalled into the T20I squad for the collection in New Zealand on Tuesday. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be performed later this 12 months in Australia, India captain Virat Kohli will look to seek out the fitting mixture going forward within the shortest format of the sport. For New Zealand, the highlight might be on their captain Kane Williamson after his facet misplaced the three-match Check collection Zero-Three to Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Dwell Cricket Rating Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st T20I, straight from Eden Park, Auckland
Eden Park has witnessed some high-scoring video games up to now!
India will started their lengthy tour of New Zealand with a T20I on the Eden Park in Auckland. Eden Park has witnessed some high-scoring encounters up to now together with a run-fest in 2018. In that recreation, Australia managed to chase down 244 runs with seven balls to spare.
There was some rain within the morning in Auckland!
Earlier within the day, gentle bathe greeted Eden Park forward of the T20I collection opener. Nevertheless, the forecast for the remainder of the day appears good and we should always get a 20-over per facet recreation.
The covers are off after some morning showers and the solar is rising at Eden Park forward of tonight's first T20I.
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 23, 2020
Kohli confirmed KL Rahul will preserve wickets!
India captain Virat Kohli confirmed on Thursday that KL Rahul will preserve the wickets and open the batting together with Rohit Sharma within the T20I collection opener.
Getting your maintaining gloves prepared KL Rahul
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2020
Hiya and welcome!
Hiya and welcome to our stay protection of the primary Twenty20 Worldwide of the five-match collection between New Zealand and India.
