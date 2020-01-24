1st T20I Live: India Shift Focus To T20Is As They Face New Zealand Test

India, after beating Australia within the One-day Worldwide (ODI) collection at dwelling, will tackle New Zealand in a five-match Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) collection, beginning Friday. India suffered an enormous setback forward of the T20I collection as opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left shoulder and was dominated out of the T20I and ODI collection in opposition to New Zealand. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was recalled into the T20I squad for the collection in New Zealand on Tuesday. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be performed later this 12 months in Australia, India captain Virat Kohli will look to seek out the fitting mixture going forward within the shortest format of the sport. For New Zealand, the highlight might be on their captain Kane Williamson after his facet misplaced the three-match Check collection Zero-Three to Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Dwell Cricket Rating Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st T20I, straight from Eden Park, Auckland