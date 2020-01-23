1st T20I Preview: India Gear Up For Lengthy New Zealand Challenge

India, after beating Australia within the One-day Worldwide (ODI) collection at house, will tackle New Zealand in a five-match Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) collection, beginning Friday. India suffered an enormous setback forward of the T20I collection as opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left shoulder and was dominated out of the T20I and ODI collection towards New Zealand. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was recalled into the T20I squad for the collection in New Zealand on Tuesday. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be performed later this 12 months in Australia, India captain Virat Kohli will look to search out the proper mixture going forward within the shortest format of the sport.

For New Zealand, the highlight can be on their captain Kane Williamson after his facet misplaced the three-match Take a look at collection Zero-Three to Australia.

Talking forward of the sport, Virat Kohli lavished reward on his counterpart and stated that Williamson is a “smart cricketer” and he has the respect of his teammates.

“It’s also about how you can get the team together and get the guys functioning under you as well, which I think Kane has done wonderfully well,” Kohli stated.

“He has the respect of his teammates and he has the trust of his team-mates, is what I can see, and he’s also a very, very smart cricketer.”

New Zealand head into the collection with accidents within the tempo bowling ranks and wanting latest Twenty20 matches, however they do have the benefit of house wickets the place they’ve excelled towards India lately.

Though presently ranked sixth within the T20I format, one place beneath India, New Zealand declare an Eight-Three win-loss document towards India together with a 2-1 collection at house final 12 months.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Match begins at: 12:20pm IST.

(With AFP inputs)