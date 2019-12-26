1st Test: Sam Curran Takes Four For England As Quinton De Kock Resists

Sam Curran took 4 wickets for England, whereas Quinton de Kock performed a vital innings of 95 for South Africa on the primary day of the primary Check at SuperSport Park on Thursday. South Africa had been 277 for 9 on the shut, offering justification for captain Joe Root’s resolution to bowl first. However it might have been quite a bit higher for England – and worse for South Africa. The hosts had been in serious trouble at 111 for 5 earlier than De Kock counter-attacked to make a half-century off 45 balls.

De Kock performed some dangerous strokes early in his innings however was extra circumspect after his preliminary flurry of strokes.

Having been 64 not out off 69 balls at tea, De Kock wanted 59 balls so as to add 31 extra runs earlier than fellow left-hander Curran had him caught behind.

Curran took 4 for 57 and was the very best of the England bowlers, conserving a fuller size than his team-mates and slanting the ball throughout right-handed batsmen, with some balls swinging again in and others transferring away.

Stuart Broad, recovered from sickness, which prevented him from bowling in his staff’s two warm-up matches, took three for 52.

James Anderson, enjoying in his 150th Check – the primary specialist bowler to succeed in the milestone – took a wicket with the primary ball of the match when Dean Elgar nudged what seemed not more than a leg aspect loosener to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Elgar’s fellow opener Aiden Markram additionally fell to a unfastened shot, clipping Curran to midwicket.

Zubayr Hamza, batting at quantity three in his third Check, performed a promising innings of 39, which proved to be South Africa’s second-highest rating.

New cap Dwaine Pretorius made 33 and helped De Kock add 87 for the sixth wicket, whereas Vernon Philander, who completed on 28 not out, shared in a seventh wicket partnership of 47.

Ben Stokes was off the sector for 2 prolonged intervals after lunch and once more after tea, affected by dehydration. Stokes was within the England staff regardless of his father, Ged, remaining in a Johannesburg hospital with a severe sickness.

In line with a staff spokesman, there was no change to Ged Stokes’ situation, which was described as “stable” on Wednesday.

Three England gamers had been dominated out due to sickness – Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach. All three remained “in quarantine” on the staff resort, in accordance with the England spokesman.