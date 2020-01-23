1st Test: Suranga Lakmal Stars As Sri Lanka Beat Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets

Suranga Lakmal took 4 for 27 to arrange Sri Lanka for a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe within the first Check in Harare on Thursday. Resuming on 30 with out loss and needing 157 to make Sri Lanka bat once more, Zimbabwe recovered from the lack of three early wickets to Lakmal to succeed in lunch at 120 for 3. The tall tempo bowler struck once more instantly after, eradicating Brendan Taylor for 38, and Zimbabwe slumped to 170 all out, dropping their final seven wickets for 50. Sri Lanka wanted simply 14 to win and the openers Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne knocked off the runs in three overs.

Angelo Mathews was named man of the match for his 200 not out in Sri Lanka’s first innings of 515 for 9 declared.

“I wanted to go for a biggy,” mentioned Mathews after the sport. “It was very sluggish going and so they gave nothing away with their umbrella subject.

“We did not need to bat within the fourth innings. There was some variable bounce and switch. We wished a lead of 160 so I had to ensure we received there.”

Zimbabwe, who had 4 debutants of their group, started the day with excessive hopes of wiping out that lead and saving the primary Check they’ve performed since November 2018.

Lakmal, nonetheless, was fast to make inroads, eradicating the highest three, all left-handers, in his first three overs as Zimbabwe crumbled to 41 for 3.

In his first over, the second of the day, Lakmal discovered some additional bounce to induce an edge from Prince Masvaure which carried by to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

In his subsequent two overs he had the opposite opener Brian Mudzinganyama, who had been drafted in for the concussed Kevin Kasuza, leg earlier than and Craig Ervine, who made 85 within the first innings, caught at brief leg.

Three wickets had fallen for eight runs and Zimbabwe had been sinking earlier than Sean Williams and Taylor briefly steadied the ship with some optimistic batting on a floor that remained largely benign regardless of the occasional ball conserving low.

At lunch that they had added 79 and brought Zimbabwe to 120 for 3, nonetheless 37 in need of making Sri Lanka bat once more.

Collapse

Each, nonetheless, had been dismissed with out including any additional runs within the first eight balls after lunch.

Lakmal had Taylor caught at mid-on and Kasun Rajitha prompted Williams to feather a catch to Dickwella for 39.

The keeper then produced a sensible stumping to take away Sikandar Raza off some probing left-arm spin from Lasith Embuldeniya.

Zimbabwe added simply 32 in 29 overs within the afternoon session, slipping additional into the mire simply after clearing the arrears when Lahiru Kumara used the brand new ball to blast out Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis and Ainsley Ndlovu.

Regis Chakabva scratched 26 from 142 balls earlier than being bowled by Embuldeniya to arrange the Sri Lanka goal.

“The blokes tried their hardest,” said Zimbabwe captain Williams. “There are going to be hurdles that we have now to cross as a group.”

The second Check begins in Harare on Monday.