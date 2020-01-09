2 Arrested For Extortion By Posing As RTI Activists In Mumbai

Circumstances have been filed below extortion fees in opposition to the accused (Representational)

Mumbai:

Two males have been arrested for allegedly extorting cash from a sculptor in suburban Santacruz by posing as Proper to Data (RTI) activists, the police mentioned on Thursday.

The accused, Dinesh Singh and Ramesh Pardeshi, have been arrested by Vakola Police late on Wednesday night time primarily based on a grievance lodged by Mangesh Bhagat, an official mentioned.

The duo demanded Rs 20,000 from Bhagat alleging that he was finishing up structural adjustments in his residence with out the required permissions.

“Singh and Pardeshi told the complainant that they were RTI activists and they would complain to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) if he failed to pay the money. Under pressure, Bhagat paid Rs 4,000 to them,” senior inspector of Vakola Police Station, Kailash Awhad, mentioned.

“However, the duo continued to demand money from Bhagat, following which he approached the police,” he mentioned.

Singh and Pardeshi repeatedly file complaints with the BMC and totally different authorities departments over varied points.

Circumstances have been filed below extortion fees, Mr Awhad mentioned.