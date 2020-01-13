2 Arrested For Stalking, Attempting To Kidnap Woman, 23, In Mumbai: Cops

The accused have been charged with stalking and kidnapping: Cops (Representational)

Mumbai:

Two males have been arrested for allegedly stalking and making an attempt to kidnap a 23-year-old girl from Mahim space of Mumbai late Sunday evening, police stated.

The girl is a Third Yr BA pupil in a school within the western suburbs, stated an official.

The girl has instructed police that she had come down, alongside together with her mom, to throw rubbish in a bin situated exterior the gates of her residential advanced, an official stated.

“The two accused, who were in an SUV, called out to her to join them in the vehicle. When she was walking away ignoring them, one of the accused followed her, caught her dupatta and tried to pull her hair to force her inside the SUV,” an official stated.

The girl’s uncle and brother noticed the incident and rushed out and managed to nab the 2, he added. The official recognized the accused as Arbaz Dildar Naqvi (21) and Naved Khan (20), each residents of close by Dharavi.

“Naqvi and Khan are drug addicts and have told police they were under influence of drugs at the time. They have said they do not know the 23-year-old woman. We are checking if they have past records,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mahim division) Ajinath Satpute stated on Monday.

They’ve been charged with stalking and kidnapping amongst different offences below the IPC, the ACP stated.