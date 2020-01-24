2 Brides Ride Horses To Grooms’ Homes In A Unique Wedding Procession

2 girls rode horses of their marriage ceremony processions in Madhya Pradesh.

Khandwa:

Two sisters, dressed of their greatest bridal finery, took out their very own marriage ceremony procession and rode horses to their grooms’ properties in Khandwa as a part of the custom adopted by the Patidar group.

Sakshi and Srishti, two sisters who had their marriage ceremony ceremonies on January 22, took out their very own “baraat”.

“I feel proud to be part of this community and that they have been following this tradition,” Srishti informed ANI.

The daddy of the brides urged the individuals of different communities to observe the custom as effectively to offer respect to the ladies of this nation.

Madhya Pradesh: Sakshi and Srishti, two sisters who had their marriage ceremony ceremonies on 22nd January, took out their very own marriage ceremony procession (baraat) and rode horses to achieve homes of their grooms in Khandwa, as a practice adopted by Patidar group. pic.twitter.com/80o27FtZuY — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

“It is a 400-500 years previous custom. We’re carrying it ahead to help the federal government’s message of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”. The daughters of this nation needs to be handled equally. That is the message that we need to convey with our custom and can proceed practising it,” mentioned Arun, the daddy of the brides.

“I urge the people of other communities to adopt this tradition and give respect to our daughters,” he added.