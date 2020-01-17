2 Chainz – “Dead Man Walking” (Feat. Future)

2 Chainz has launched a brand new observe, “Dead Man Walking,” which options Future. It's 2 Chainz's first new observe of the yr, although Future launched a brand new music with Drake final week.

The 2 of them have collaborated previously, though there was some hypothesis final yr that they have been combating as a result of they hadn't labored collectively in a bit. However 2 Chainz took to Twitter manner again in July to dispel that rumor and tease “Dead Man Walking,” which has apparently been within the works for some time now:

Individuals thought me and Bru had an issue w / one another which isn’t true. Now we have some the identical avenue connections and spoke alot behind closed doorways! This music I'm droppin #DEADMANWALKING a celebration for the streets. 2 hustlas who made it out the mud w / o hating on one another! pic.twitter.com/5GsQqhHM4E – Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@ 2chainz) July 30, 2019

Both manner, it's right here now. Take heed to “Dead Man Walking” beneath.