2 Children Among 6 Dead As Car Falls Into Canal Near Delhi Due To Fog

Noida:

Six individuals, together with two youngsters, have been killed when their automobile skidded off the highway and fell right into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Larger Noida, apparently as a consequence of fog, police stated on Monday.

5 different occupants of the automobile sustained accidents within the incident that occurred round 11.30 pm on Sunday, they stated.

“Altogether 11 people were on board the Maruti Ertiga. The car fell into the Kherli canal in Dankaur area. All 11 were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment,” a police spokesperson stated.

Prima facie, the accident appeared to have taken place as a consequence of low visibility attributable to fog, the official added.

Based on the police, there was another automobile accompanying the Ertiga and all passengers have been residents of Sambhal district who have been on their method to Delhi.

The individuals have been recognized as Mahesh, 35, Kishan Lal, 50, Neeresh, 17, Ram Khiladi, 75, Mallu, 12, and Netrapal, 40, they stated.

Additional proceedings are underway, the police added.