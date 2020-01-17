2 Chinese Arrested With 80 New Phones At Delhi Airport

Two had been intercepted on touchdown at Indira Gandhi Worldwide Airport from Beijing. (Representational)

New Delhi:

CISF personnel arrested two Chinese language nationals with 80 model new smartphones on the Delhi airport on Friday, a senior official stated.

Yin Gaoyang and Fangao Jhao had been intercepted at about 5:30 am after they landed on the Indira Gandhi Worldwide (IGI) Airport from Beijing.

The 2 passengers had 80 new smartphones of Chinese language manufacturers Vivo and Honor of their baggage and the cache was recovered when their luggage had been being checked as they had been presupposed to take a connecting flight to Udaipur.

Because the passengers had no paperwork for carrying so many pricey telephones, they had been handed over to the Customs authorities for additional investigation, the official stated.