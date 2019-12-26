News

2 Chinese Men Arrested For Using “Invalid” Tickets At Delhi Airport

December 26, 2019
The 2 males had been utilizing invalid tickets to enter the terminal space. (File)

New Delhi:

Two Chinese language males had been arrested on the Delhi airport at this time for allegedly utilizing invalid tickets to enter the terminal space, a senior official stated.

One man was arrested at this time for utilizing an “edited” ticket to Malawi to enter the terminal whereas the opposite was caught utilizing an invalid ticket to Hong Kong on Wednesday.

They had been later handed over to the Delhi police on expenses of felony trespassing, an official stated.

