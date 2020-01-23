2 Chinese Tested Positive For Virus In Vietnam: Officials

The coronavirus has already killed 17 individuals in China (File)

Hanoi, Vietnam:

Two Chinese language nationals in Vietnam have examined optimistic for the SARS-like coronavirus and are being handled in hospital, officers mentioned Thursday.

A Chinese language man residing in Ho Chi Minh Metropolis was contaminated by his father who travelled to Vietnam on January 13 from the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

The daddy was hospitalised on January 17 with a excessive fever, days earlier than his son confirmed signs, well being officers mentioned.

Each had been quarantined and examined optimistic for coronavirus, a brand new an infection that has already killed 17 individuals in China and contaminated greater than 570.

“The patients have shown signs of good recovery, (their) fever has reduced and they can eat now,” Physician Nguyen Ngoc Sang mentioned Thursday at a gathering at Ho Chi Minh Metropolis’s Cho Ray hospital.

Vietnam’s deputy well being minister urged all precautions to keep away from any additional unfold.

“We should immediately test any suspected cases so that we can detect (the disease) quicker. We don’t want it to spread to the public,” Nguyen Truong Son mentioned on the assembly attended by reporters.

Vietnam shares a protracted porous border with China and welcomes tens of millions of tourists a yr from its northern neighbour.

Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and america have all reported confirmed circumstances of the brand new virus after it first emerged in China on December 31.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)