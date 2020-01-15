2 College Students Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping Teen In Odisha: Cops

The accused have been arrested underneath sections of IPC and POCSO, the police mentioned (Representational)

Berhampur:

Two school college students have been arrested on Wednesday for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old faculty lady at a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district, the police mentioned.

The incident passed off 5 days in the past and the arrests have been made on the idea of the assertion by the category seven scholar, which was recorded earlier than a Justice of the Peace, the police mentioned.

A criticism had been lodged by a relative of the lady, senior police officer Pinak Mishra mentioned. He additionally added that the police was verifying the criticism and the lady’s assertion.

Medical examinations of the lady and the accused have been performed and their garments have been despatched for take a look at, the police mentioned.

Based on the assertion of the lady, the 2 accused had taken her to a close-by bush, tied her palms together with her dupatta and gave some laced drinks after which she grew to become unconscious, the police mentioned including that when she got here to, the lady realised she had been sexually assaulted.

The accused have been arrested underneath totally different sections of the IPC and POCSO, the police added.