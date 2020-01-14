2 Complaints Filed Against Dilip Ghosh Over “Shot Them Like Dogs” Remark

The second police grievance in opposition to Dilip Ghosh has been filed by a TMC chief of Nadia district.

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged two police complaints in opposition to West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts for his feedback that anti-CAA protesters “were shot like dogs”, the police and TMC sources mentioned on Tuesday.

Senior TMC chief and state meals provides minister Jyotipriyo Mullick mentioned on Tuesday that social gathering activists have lodged a police grievance in opposition to Mr Ghosh for his controversial comment.

“The common people are living in fear. Some are apprehending that Dilip Ghosh might kill them or shoot them. So a police complaint has been filed at Habra police station in North 24 Parganas, which is being treated as a FIR,” Mr Mullick mentioned.

The second police grievance has been filed by a TMC chief in Ranaghat space of Nadia district.

“We have received the complaint. We are looking into it,” Nadia district police mentioned.

Mr Ghosh has kicked up a row along with his comment at a public assembly in Nadia district on Sunday that “anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states”, upsetting criticism from political rivals in addition to his personal partymen.