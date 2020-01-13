2 Congress Leaders Join Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP Weeks Before Delhi Polls

Delhi election 2020: Ram Singh Netaji (left) and Vinay Mishra joined the Aam Aadmi Social gathering

New Delhi:

Two Congress leaders, Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra, joined Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP) on Monday, simply weeks forward of the February eight meeting elections. Vinay Mishra is the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra. Ram Singh Netaji is a former MLA. They joined AAP within the presence of its nationwide convenor Arvind Kejriwal and social gathering leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Mr Netaji started as an unbiased candidate and was elected the second time as a Bahujan Samaj Social gathering (BSP) member.

Two others, Jai Bhagwan Upkar and Naveen Dipu Chaudhary, additionally joined AAP, which has 67 of 70 seats within the present Delhi meeting.

Mr Netaji stated he had determined to depart the Congress as he was “impressed” by the work achieved by the AAP authorities.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, stated folks have been quitting the Congress as they have been influenced by the insurance policies of AAP and the work of the Delhi authorities. “They are warmly welcomed in the Aam Aadmi Party,” he stated.

Election to the 70-member Delhi meeting will likely be held on February eight and the outcomes will declared on February 11.

Final week, one other senior Congress chief in Delhi, Shoaib Iqbal, joined AAP. Shoaib Iqbal is a five-time MLA from Matia Mahal and among the many Congress’s prime leaders within the capital.

There was a gentle trickle from the Congress to AAP over the previous 12 months. Final 12 months, four-term Congress MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney, who was elected within the 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections, joined AAP.