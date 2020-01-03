2 Cops Among 7 Arrested With Leopard Skins In Chhattisgarh: Police

A case has been registered underneath Wildlife Safety Act, police added (Representational)

Dantewada:

Seven individuals, together with two policemen, have been arrested and 4 leopard skins seized from them in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Friday, officers stated.

Performing on a tip-off, police and forest division workers arrested Lalu (46), Arjun Barsa (41), Ladruram (27), Ramnath (25), Shankar Poyam (32), Masram Kadiyami (28) and Tamo Deepchandra from Karli village on Gidam-Bijapur highway, an official stated.

“Kadiyami and Poyam are police jawans posted in Bijapur district. We received a tip-off that some suspects were heading towards Bijapur from Gidam with leopard hides on motorcycles. We intercepted them near Karli and four leopard hides were seized,” he stated.

4 bikes, cellphones and knives have been additionally seized.

A case has been registered underneath Wildlife Safety Act, he added.