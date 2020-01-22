2 Dalits Allege Thrashed In UP’s Bulandshahr For Stealing Potatoes

A Panchayat assembly was held the place the 2 have been slapped, the police stated.

Bulandshahr:

Two Dalits have been allegedly thrashed by a village chief for stealing potatoes from a area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

“We got the information about the incident on January 10. Prem Jat, Meenu and Rakesh allegedly stole a sack of potatoes from a field belonging to a man called Rinku. Meenu and Rakesh belong to a scheduled caste. A Panchayat meeting was held where the two were slapped,” Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh advised ANI.

Nevertheless, Meenu and Rakesh advised police that the criticism was not lodged by them however by a person who needs to develop into the following village head.

“During the investigation, Meenu Kumar said he did not file the complaint but a person from his village who is contesting Panchayat elections. They said that they had come to a settlement now on the matter. However, we have ordered an investigation,” Mr Singh stated.

Meenu and Rakesh, nevertheless, alleged that they have been crushed up badly. They claimed that they didn’t steal potatoes and that the theft was dedicated by Prem.

“Prem stole the potatoes. A village chief told Prem to confess that we were also part of the theft. We are innocent but the villagers did not listen to us,” they stated.

“They thrashed us badly and made us squat like hens and hold our ears. They also recorded the whole incident and made it viral. Two persons – Kalu Pradhan and Gabbar, the present village head, beat us up. We were also told to pay Rs 3000 as fine,” they added.

The 2 additionally alleged that the police didn’t take any motion.