2 Dead, 12 Injured After Car Pile-Up On Delhi-Jaipur Highway Due To Fog

Rewari, Haryana:

Two died whereas round 12 have been accidents on Saturday morning as dense fog resulted in a pile-up of a number of autos at a crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur freeway.

The accident occurred at Saban chowk on Nationwide Freeway eight that connects Delhi and Jaipur.

The 2 individuals haven’t been recognized but. Their our bodies have been stored in a mortuary in Haryana’s Bawal city.

Police had the injured individuals admitted in a hospital close by the place they’re present process therapy.

“A traffic jam has been caused due to the vehicles piling up. The police and administration are getting the damaged vehicles removed from the accident site to clear up the traffic jam,” police stated.