2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A manhunt was underway Sunday night time after two folks had been killed and 5 others had been injured following a taking pictures throughout a live performance at a San Antonio membership, Texas authorities stated.

Police stated officers had been known as shortly after eight p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue positioned alongside San Antonio’s Museum Attain portion of the River Stroll.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus stated an argument broke out within the membership between a gaggle of people and one individual pulled out a gun and began taking pictures. One sufferer died on the scene, and one other six had been transported to a hospital, the place one was pronounced lifeless shortly after arrival.

The victims haven’t been recognized. McManus stated the sufferer who died on the membership was male.

McManus stated he’s assured suspect can be quickly recognized and apprehended. No additional data was instantly obtainable.