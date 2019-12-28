December 28, 2019 | 10:09am

Gunmen ambushed a Houston rap video set in a drive-by taking pictures Friday, leaving two folks lifeless and not less than seven injured, police stated.

A bunch of Hispanic males of their 20s had been filming the video in an workplace park in a residential space of Harris County when the assailants attacked round 9:30 p.m., the Houston Chronicle reported.

“This is a very serious situation … This is a residential neighborhood; a lot of shots were fired, and we have an extensive scene out here stretching several blocks,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated at press convention.

It’s unclear what began the combat or if the group taking pictures the video fired any photographs.