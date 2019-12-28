2 Found Dead Inside Burnt Garment Unit in Mumbai’s Saki Naka

Smoke billows from a hearth which broke out in a chemical warehouse at Sakinaka space in Mumbai.

Mumbai:

Two our bodies have been recovered from a garment godown, which was gutted in a hearth within the western suburb of Saki Naka on Friday night, police mentioned on Saturday.

Aarti Lalji Jaiswal, 25 and Piyush Dheeraj Katadiya, 42 have been discovered lifeless within the garment unit within the early hours of Saturday, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) Piyush Goel mentioned.

The our bodies have been despatched to Rajawadi Hospital for autopsy, he added.

“An accidental death report has been registered in this regard,” Goel mentioned, including that the search is on for few extra individuals who have been reported lacking within the hearth.

An enormous hearth broke out within the godowns at Ashapura compound on Khairani street in Saki Naka on Friday night, for which 10 hearth tenders and 9 water tankers have been pressed into service.

Based on reviews, the fireplace was confined to 30 to 35 godowns, the place some chemical substances had been saved, the official added.