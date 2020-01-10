2 Friends Found Hanging From Same Rope In Bengal, Cops Suspect Suicide

The households stated they can’t perceive why the 2 mates dedicated suicide (Representational)

Jalpaiguri:

Two males, of their 20s, have been discovered hanging from the identical rope tied to a tree in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, police stated. They think it to be a case of suicide.

Our bodies of Rathin Roy, 28, and Anwar Hossain, 25, have been discovered on Wednesday night in Kaliganj space within the district’s Rajganj city, police stated.

Hossain was to get married on Thursday and Roy received married a month again, their households stated.

The households stated they can’t perceive why the 2 mates dedicated suicide.

Police stated a bottle of poison has been recovered from close to the tree the place the our bodies have been discovered.

The our bodies have been despatched for autopsy examination and additional investigations are underway, an official of the Rajganj police station stated.

(Should you want help or know somebody who does, please attain out to your nearest psychological well being specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Basis: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Basis for Psychological Well being: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: zero22-25521111 (Accessible from Monday to Saturday: eight:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Accessible from 12 pm – eight pm)