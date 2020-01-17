January 16, 2020 | 10:47pm

CHICAGO — Two gunmen fired by the window of a Chicago barbershop Thursday night, injuring three juveniles and two adults who had been getting their hair minimize, police mentioned.

Chicago police Deputy Chief of Patrol Ernest Cato instructed The Chicago Tribune that the gunmen had walked into the shop within the West Garfield Park neighborhood and seemed round, moments earlier than firing into the store from the road.

Police mentioned the victims — ages 11, 12, 16, 30 and 40 — all had been anticipated to outlive. There was no motive given for the capturing.

Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck, who was showing at an unrelated occasion, mentioned the victims had been getting their hair minimize on the time of the capturing. All had been taken to hospitals.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, “Detectives are on scene, canvassing and retrieving video.”