January 20, 2020 | 12:57am | Up to date January 20, 2020 | 1:00am

Two extra our bodies turned up at a home in Tijuana, Mexico, the place a lacking California landlord and his spouse have been discovered buried, allegedly killed by their son-in-law, based on investigators.

The second set of our bodies — one male and the opposite feminine — was found in a state of superior decomposition, the legal professional basic’s workplace for the state of Baja California, simply south of San Diego, mentioned late Saturday.

All 4 our bodies have been coated in lime when discovered, investigators mentioned.

Jesus Ruben Lopez Guillen, 70, and his spouse Maria Teresa Lopez, 65, of Backyard Grove, Calif., a pair with twin US-Mexico citizenship, vanished Jan. 10 after they crossed the border to gather greater than $6,700 in hire from tenants of two homes they owned in Tijuana.

Their our bodies turned up in one of many homes, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, citing Mexican investigators.

Their daughter, Norma Lopez, who lived with them in California, reported them lacking.

The suspect, generally known as Santiago N., 36, had a felony report within the US, and was deported in 2012.

He had been residing on the property in Tijuana and supposedly had collected hire on their behalf.

The motive for the killings seemed to be a dispute over hire funds, The Related Press reported.

Investigators mentioned Santiago confessed that he buried them on one in every of their properties.

The Related Press contributed to this report.