2 people critically injured in Long Beach shooting

Two folks have been in important situation Wednesday night after being shot in a Lengthy Seashore neighborhood, authorities stated.

In response to preliminary data, officers on patrol close to Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Avenue heard gunshots, prompting them to canvass the realm.

They found a person and girl affected by gunshot wounds to their higher torsos, stated Shaunna Dandoy, a public data officer at Lengthy Seashore Police Division. Each victims have been taken to a hospital by the Lengthy Seashore Fireplace Division, Dandoy stated.

Officers imagine the suspect is inside a house within the 1600 block of West 19th Avenue close to the place police discovered the 2 victims.

Officers have arrange a fringe across the dwelling and are within the strategy of making an attempt to contact the suspect, Dandoy stated. Residents are requested to remain out of the realm.